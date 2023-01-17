Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | Big 12 | College Basketball

As they travel within Kansas to take on the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night, the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks are now on the road. The Jayhawks enter after defeating No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 at home on Saturday, but were unable to cover the 7.5-point spread in that game.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Wildcats were defeated 82-68 on the road by No. 17 TCU, failing to cover as a 4.5-point underdog. The Jayhawks have won the last seven games and hold a 125–57 advantage in the overall series. That includes a victory at home on February 22, 2022, by a score of 102–83.

Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas Jayhawks -130 -2 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Kansas State Wildcats +110 +2 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

Kansas vs Kansas State Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Kansas vs Kansas State Key Stats

The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to 10 games with a valiant victory over No. 14 Iowa State in their last contest. The Jayhawks come into this game with an overall record of 16-1 and a perfect 5-0 record in the Big 12.

This season, the Jayhawks' scoring attack has averaged a respectable 76.9 points per game, ranking them 69th in the US. They dish out 17.4 assists per game while grabbing 37.6 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks rank 77th in scoring defense this season, allowing 65.2 points per game.

They convert 7.8 three-point attempts per game, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks' free throw percentage is at 70.9%, which is below average.

The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak ended after they lost to No. 17 TCU on the road in their last contest. With a 4-1 record in conference play, the Wildcats, who are now 15-2 overall, are currently tied for second place in the Big 12 rankings.

The Wildcats have been scoring above-average points per game this season, averaging 78.2; they are currently ranked 47th in scoring offense. The Wildcats average 35.7 rebounds per game and 18.6 assists (5th) per game, respectively. The Wildcats defense is above average; they rank 123rd in the US, allowing 67.2 points per game.

Kansas vs Kansas State Betting Prediction

The Wildcats' situation will not improve as they must play Texas Tech, Iowa State, Florida, and Texas twice against the Jayhawks in the upcoming two weeks. Even though the Wildcats are a tough squad, they lack the Jayhawks' level of depth.

As we saw Saturday at home against Iowa State, the Jayhawks have demonstrated their ability to win close games. The Jayhawks should perform just enough to leave Manhattan with a victory, extending their winning streak to 11 games, despite this being a close game throughout.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks (-130)

Poll : 0 votes