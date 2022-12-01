Kansas vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 1 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will host the Seton Hall Pirates on Thursday, December 1st, in an NCAA Men's Basketball Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup.

The Pirates are 4-3 and are riding a two-game losing streak after a 60-55 home loss on Sunday against the Siena Saints. The Jayhawks are 7-1 and are coming off an 87-5 home victory on Monday against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Seton Hall Pirates +10.5 (-118) +400 Over 139.5 (-110) Kansas Jayhawks -10.5 (-104) -550 Under 139.5 (-110)

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Kansas Jayhawks Match Details

Fixture: Seton Hall Pirates at Kansas Jayhawks

Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Kansas Jayhawks Key Stats

The Pirates are doing well this season as they are a good offensive team. They are scoring 71 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor. They have been dependent on the production of senior guard Al-Amir Dawes, who averages 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.3 blocks, and one steal in 28.9 minutes per game.

Their defense has been playing decently as the Pirates are allowing 61.3 points per game and have been able to force turnovers. They are averaging four blocks and eight steals per game thus far.

The Jayhawks have been doing extremely well offensively as they are averaging 76 points per game up to this point in the season. They also had a solid shooting percentage, making 45.9 percent of their shots. Junior forward Jalen Wilson has been doing extremely well. He is third in the country in scoring, averaging 22.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game in 34.1 minutes per game.

The defense of the Jayhawks has shown the ability to flex their muscles as they are allowing 65.5 points per game. They also used their size to their advantage, averaging 39.5 rebounds while recording 4.5 blocks and 7.8 steals in their opening game as well.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Kansas Jayhawks Best Picks and Prediction

After diving into the ATS numbers, Seton Hall is 4-3 ATS this season while the Jayhawks are just 2-6 ATS. These teams are fairly similar on the defensive end of the court throughout the previous four games. The Pirates are allowing 62.5 points per game, while the Jayhawks are giving up 65.3 points per game. They are very similar in terms of rebounding as well. Go with the Seton Hall Pirates to keep the game close and cover the spread by keeping the game within single digits.

Pick: Seton Hall Pirates +10.5 (-118)

Poll : 0 votes