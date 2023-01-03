In a key Big 12 matchup, the Texas Tech Red Raiders welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks are coming in having recently risen in the most recent AP Poll, and with six straight victories, they will try to continue that streak in this one.

The Red Raiders have lost their most recent game and are hopeful that playing at home will give them a chance to turn things around. The Jayhawks should have a mental advantage in this game, even though traveling might be difficult. They have won two of their last three games and eight of their previous ten overall.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kansas Jayhawks -120 -1 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) Texas Tech Red Raiders +100 +1 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

Kansas vs Texas Tech Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Kansas vs Texas Tech Key Stats

The Jayhawks' season has gotten off to another quick start, and Tuesday's game will be their first Big 12 away game of the year. It may also take place in one of the toughest settings. They managed to sneak past Oklahoma State in their Big 12 debut the last time, so they are aware that this will be a difficult challenge.

Even though it happened on a neutral court in that one, their lone loss of the year occurred away from home. They will not forget that they lost the previous year's encounter against the Raiders, as they want exact revenge. As they continue their quest for a Big 12 championship, they now have the opportunity to accumulate important Big 12 victories.

With a 10-3 record thus far this year, the Red Raiders, who have enjoyed success in recent seasons, may make another push for the NCAA Tournament. Although they still hope to get a good win this season, their most recent loss against TCU wasn't too bad considering they were on the road.

They currently have a record of 0-3, with their best victory coming against Georgetown, a well-known but not particularly impressive opponent. They have an unbeaten record this season, so they will be hoping that playing at home will help. They hope to replicate last year's victory over the Jayhawks at home.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Betting Prediction

The Red Raiders' lack of depth is a problem, and the Jayhawks' experience should allow them to draw fouls and expose the Red Raiders' lack of a bench. The Red Raiders have also gone 0-6-1 against teams with winning records in their last seven games.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks (-120)

