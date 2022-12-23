Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 23 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Kennesaw State Owls will hit the road to take on the #18 Indiana Hoosiers tonight. The Owls are off to an impressive start, 8-4, including wins in four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have lost three of their last five to fall to 9-3 after opening the season 7-0. Still, they remain a perfect 7-0 at home this year and will look to keep the loss column where it is when the final buzzer goes off tonight.

It's the final out-of-conference matchup for both schools, so let's see who can walk away with a win and enter their conference slate with some momentum.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Kennesaw State +19.0 (-110) Over 142.0 (-110) +1500 Indiana -19.0 (-110) Under 142.0 (-110) -4000

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Match Details

Fixture: Kennesaw State Owls @ Indiana Hoosiers

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Key Stats

The shooting disparity between these two squads is massive. Indiana knocks down 50.8% of their field goal attempts, the sixth-highest percentage among all 362 teams this season. Kennesaw State only hits 44.4% of theirs, 197th in the nation.

Indiana also scores 7.9 more points per game. The Hoosiers average the 31st most points in the country at 81.0. Kennesaw State is 165th in the same metric, scoring 73.1 points per game. This is despite Indiana playing a tougher schedule so far.

Indiana's defensive efficiency is also slightly better. They hold their opponents to 40.3% shooting this season (62nd), while opponents shoot 42.9% against Kennesaw State (185th). Still, Kennesaw State allows fewer points per game, holding teams to 65.9 per game (108th), with Indiana just a bit behind at 66.2 points allowed per game (114th).

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Betting Prediction

Kennesaw State's last road game was at San Diego State, and they lost that game by 34. Indiana is going to be a much tougher task than that.

Although Indiana has lost three of five, they lost to very good opponents and have still dominated the games they were supposed to. Indiana is going to handle business tonight and cruise to a win in their final game of the calendar year.

Prediction: Indiana -19.0 (-110)

