Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The NIU Convocation Center will host a Mid-American Conference NCAAB matchup between Kent State Golden Flashes and the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes are 16-3 (3-0) this season and are on a 10-game winning streak as they come off an 86-65 home win on Friday against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are 7-12 (3-3) and are riding a two-game winning streak and are coming off an 88-67 road win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kent State Golden Flashes -810 -12.5 (-105) Over 137.5 (-115) Northern Illinois Huskies +540 +12.5 (-115) Under 137.5 (-105)

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Match Details

Fixture: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Time and date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NIU Convocation Center, Dekalb, IL

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Key Stats

The Golden Flashes are a solid offensive team, averaging 75.2 points per game. They have been passing the basketball at a decent level as they are averaging 12.2 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Sincere Carry has led the team thus far and is averaging 17 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. He has struggled with his shots throughout the year as he has connected on just 39.9 percent of his shots.

Their defense has been playing very well this year as they are allowing 62.4 points per game. The Golden Flashes have been doing well as they are forcing 3.4 blocks and 9.9 steals per game.

The Huskies are not a good offensive team as they are scoring 69.6 points per outing and shooting 44.6% from the field. Junior guard Keshawn Williams has been doing well, averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game in 32.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have to show improvement as they have given up just 75.2 points per game. They have to be more disruptive too as they are averaging 2.7 blocks and 7.2 steals per game throughout the year.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Best Picks and Prediction

There is a massive difference in these programs when looking at KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin as the Golden Flashes are 52nd in the sport with a +13.49 rating while Northern Illinois is 286th in college basketball with a -9.32 rating. The assist-to-turnover ratio is showing a massive difference as the Golden Flashes are 127th in the sport with a 1.047 ratio while the Huskies are the fifth-worst in the nation with a 0.641 ratio. All in all, go with the Golden Flashes to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Kent State Golden Flashes -12.5 (-105)

