Kent State vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 13 | MAC | College Basketball

When the Kent State Golden Flashes visit the Ohio Bobcats on Friday night for a MAC matchup, they will look to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Only three games have been lost by the Golden Flashes this season, and two of those losses were to national powers Gonzaga and Houston.

With a victory over Ball State on Tuesday, the Bobcats snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kent State vs Ohio Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kent State Golden Flashes -180 -4 (-110) Over 141 (-110) Ohio Bobcats +155 +4 (-110) Under 141 (-110)

Kent State vs Ohio Match Details

Fixture: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats

Date and Time: Friday, January 13 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Convocation Center, Athens, OH

Kent State vs Ohio Key Stats

The Golden Flashes are off to a great start this season, winning all five of their opening contests. They went on to drop three of their following four contests, but two of those defeats came at the hands of Gonzaga and Houston, both of which have subsequently risen in the rankings. Their other defeat occurred in a road game against Charleston in November that ended with a score of 74-72.

Since losing to Gonzaga on December 5, the Golden Flashes have won all seven of their games, including three conference victories over Western Michigan, Miami, and Toledo. They have a low turnover rate and shoot 76.3% from the charity stripe, but they struggle on the offensive boards.

The Bobcats could use a victory over one of the top teams in the conference, especially after their inconsistent play so far this season. Three of the Bobcats' first four games ended in defeat, though all three of those defeats were on the road. They defeated Marshall and Florida while winning seven of their subsequent nine contests.

With a No. 46 national three-point percentage ranking this season, the Bobcats have been a strong offensive club. They are also doing a good job on the offensive glass and have a low turnover rate, but their two-point shooting percentage is only 48.1%.

Kent State vs Ohio Betting Prediction

Coming into this game, the Golden Flashes are riding a seven-game winning streak and have covered the spread at an absurd rate of 11-3 in their last 14 games.

Because they don't depend on great shooting to win games, their solid defense makes them a good team to support when traveling.

The Golden Flashes are a strong choice as slight favorites on Friday night because the Bobcats lack the size to exploit their main vulnerability.

Pick: Kent State Golden Flashes -4 (-110)

