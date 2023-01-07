Kentucky vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | SEC | College Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats (10-4) will visit the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) on Saturday in an SEC matchup. In both head-to-head games from the previous year, the Wildcats prevailed and covered.

Kentucky vs Alabama Betting Odds

Teams Monye line Spread Over/Under Kentucky Wildcats +210 +6 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) Alabama Crimson Tide -250 -6 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110)

Kentucky vs Alabama Match Details

Fixture: UK Wildcats at UA Crimson Tide

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Kentucky vs Alabama Key Stats

The Wildcats are ranked 16th in the nation for efficiency. They rank 44th on the defensive end of the floor and 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wildcats' 150th-ranked strength of schedule includes a victory over Michigan.

Their defeats came at the hands of Missouri, Gonzaga, UCLA, Michigan State, and the Wildcats defeated Louisville 86-63 and LSU 74-71 to win back-to-back games after falling to Missouri 89-75 on December 28.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads the team with 16.8 points per game and the country with 13.8 rebounds, had 21 points and 16 rebounds against LSU. Of course, the squad still has 6'4" Cason Wallace, a freshman sensation who averages 12.9 points per game while shooting 45.6% from three.

The over/under for the Crimson Tide's game is 8-6, and their record is 7-6-1. The Crimson Tide are ranked eighth in the country. Despite playing the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation, they are 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

With victories over Michigan State, North Carolina, San Diego State, Houston, Memphis, and Mississippi State, the Crimson Tides have a very strong resume. They were defeated by Gonzaga and UConn.

The Tide are currently 2-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi on Tuesday. With 17 points in the win, rookie Brandon Miller led the squad, and Mark Sears contributed 16 more. Miller is averaging 19.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and 44.1% of his three-point attempts this season.

Kentucky vs Alabama Betting Prediction

The Crimson Tide are right behind the Wildcats in second place with a +9.86 rebounding differential this season, but the Wildcats consistently have a commanding advantage.

The Wildcats have a 0-7-1 ATS record in their last eight games and an ATS record of 5-16-2 in their last 23 away contests, but I believe the oddsmakers have this one almost right. Take the Crimson Tide to win this one and cover the spread.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -6 (-110)

