Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | SEC | College Basketball

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats are traveling as they head to Missouri to take on the Tigers on Wednesday night. As the new year approaches, conferences play in college basketball will gain momentum, and tonight's heated SEC clash is set to take place at Mizzou Arena.

In their previous game on Wednesday, the Wildcats defeated Florida A&M 88-68 at home, but despite being a 37-point favorite, they failed to cover the spread. In a game played in St. Louis on Thursday, Missouri easily defeated No. 16 Illinois 93-71 despite being a 6.5-point underdog.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series between the clubs 10-2, with an 83-56 home victory in the most recent contest on December 29, 2021.

Kentucky vs Missouri Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 (-105) Over 152 (-110) Missouri Tigers +2.5 (-115) Under 152 (-110)

Kentucky vs Missouri Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Kentucky vs Missouri Key Stats

In their final home game against Florida A&M, the Wildcats didn't face any significant obstacles and returned to winning ways. They now have a record of 8-3 overall and want to get off to a good start in conference play.

In terms of scoring offense, the Wildcats are 67th in the US with an average of 78.7 points per game this season. They are averaging 18.1 assists per game, which ranks 14th in the country, and bringing down 41 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th nationally. Their scoring defense ranks 75th in the country as they surrender an average of 64.4 points per game.

In the first six weeks of the season, the Tigers were on fire, and their victory over No. 16 Illinois kept them going strong. Coach Dennis Gates' team is 11-1 going into this contest, and they hope to win to start conference play.

With 88.8 points scored per game this season, the Tigers rank fourth in the country in scoring offense. They rank 296th in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds per night while dishing out 20 assists per game.

They only allow 74.7 points per game, ranking them only 314th in the country in scoring defense. With 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season, Kobe Brown is the Tigers' second-leading scorer and rebounder.

Kentucky vs Missouri Betting Prediction

The Wildcats are capable of scoring a lot of points offensively. Although the Tigers are a strong team, they still need to demonstrate that they can compete with the conference's top teams.

The Wildcats have the advantage they need to win this game thanks to their interior presence, their ability to pressure other teams, and their advantage in rebounds.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes