Kentucky vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in an SEC showdown. Tennessee, ranked fifth in the nation, are coming off a win over Vanderbilt, their fifth consecutive victory. They're now 14-2, and they've won all four of their conference games thus far. Kentucky is 10-6, previously losing a tight contest to South Carolina. The Wildcats are just 1-3 in SEC play, and after being ranked several weeks ago, they'll need to pick up some big wins to get back into the top 25. Tennessee won two of the three head-to-head meetings last season, including both at home, so they'll look to notch another key win at home.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Kentucky Wildcats +12 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) +550 Tennessee Volunteers -12 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110) -833

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats @ Tennessee Volunteers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers Key Stats

Kentucky has done well offensively this year, scoring 112.2 points per 100 possessions, and they're shooting lights out from deep (37.9%). Senior big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been dominant this year, averaging 16.0 points and 13.1 boards, as well as 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals. Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler is one of the best playmakers in the country, averaging a team-high 6.3 assists per contest, which is the seventh-highest mark in all of college basketball. The Wildcats also average an impressive 12.7 offensive rebounds, which helps them get a lot of second chances, and on Saturday, they'll need to be pretty sharp to get past a tough Tennessee defense.

Tennessee score 110.5 points per 100 possessions, and they do a great job on the offensive glass, averaging 12.9 offensive rebounds. The Volunteers are also excellent at setting each other up, tallying 18.1 assists, which is the 11th-most per game in the country. While the Vols don't have a lot of prolific scorers, they do well to spread the ball around. Overall, their defense, which allows just 78.2 points per 100 possessions, is arguably the best in the nation. They lead the country in lowest opponent FG% at 33.5 and lowest three-point percentage at 20.9%. They'll look to frustrate Kentucky right from the tip.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers Betting Prediction

Tennessee have gone 8-0 at home this year, and they've covered six of these eight games. For Kentucky, they're an awful 0-6 ATS in games away from home, and they're just 1-4-1 ATS in day games. Last season, the Volunteers won and covered both times versus Kentucky on their home floor, and expect them to do the same here. Also, target the under, mainly due to Tennessee's amazing defense but also because of the early tip-off.

Prediction: Tennessee -12 (-110) & Under 132.5

