Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22| 2022-23 NHL Season

Seattle Kraken (18-10-3) are third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a big win against St. Louis Blues (5-2) in their previous outing and will now take on Vancouver Canucks (13-15-3), currently on a two-game losing streak, and sixth in the same division. They tasted defeat against St. Louis Blues (5-1) and will host this game at the Rogers Arena on Thursday (December 22), where they will look to end their losing run. Seattle are looking to continue their winning run and maintain pressure on Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Kraken -120 -1.5 (+210) O 6.5 (-105) Vancouver Canucks +100 +1.5 (-250) U 6.5 (-115)

Seattle have turned this season around on its head. They are currently on a 5-5 run in their last 10 games. They are a team that finished at the bottom of the division last season with an overall record of 27-49 but have been different gravy altogether this season. They are now well on the path to securing a playoff spot. The team has now scored a total of 108 goals and conceded 98.

Vancouver are also on a 5-5 run in their last 10 games. They are struggling to find their feet this season. The team finished fifth last season and missed out on the playoff spot with an overall record of 40-30. They will now look to end their losing streak at home tonight.

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Kraken @ Vancouver Canucks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 10:00 p.m

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Pick

Bo Horvat has been a scoring machine for the Canucks this season. He has scored a total of 22 goals and has provided 9 assists in 31 games so far. The 27 year old has been fairly successful against Seattle, putting past the net three times in four games. Horvat will look to have a similar kind of performance tonight.

Best Pick: Bo Horvat Anytime Scorer (+170)

Seattle vs Canucks: Prediction

The Canucks have aced all their previous five meetings against the Kraken. They also came out on top in their previous meeting earlier this season. However, it is a completely different situation right now. Seattle are beaming with confidence whereas Vancouver are just beginning to find some. The majority of their games have been high-scoring, so expect some fireworks tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (-105)

