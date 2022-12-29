La Salle vs Howard Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | College Basketball 

At the Burr Gymnasium on Thursday, there will be a collegiate basketball match between the La Salle Explorers and the Howard Bison. The Explorers are aiming for their sixth victory. The Bison aim to improve their record to 500.

The Explorers lost their most recent game against the Lafayette Leopards and failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point favorites. The Bison defeated the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites.

La Salle vs Howard Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under La Salle Explorers +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 139 (-110) Howard Bison -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 139 (-110)

La Salle vs Howard Match Details

Fixture: La Salle Explorers at HU Bison

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Burr Gymnasium, Washington, D.C.

La Salle vs Howard Key Stats

The Explorers score 67.3 points on 40.7% of their shots while surrendering 72.4 points on 44.5 percent of their shots. Josh Nickelberry averages 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, compared to Khalil Brantley's 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Hassan Drame pulls down 5.3 rebounds, while Anwar Gill is dishing out 3.2 assists.

The Explorers' field goal percentage is 32%, while their free throw percentage is 66.7%. The Explorers are collecting 30.7 rebounds per game while allowing 36.2% shooting from beyond the arc. They have struggled defensively, which needs to be corrected before the start of their conference series.

The Bison score 68.7 points on 43.1 percent of their shots on average, while surrendering 73.2 points on 45.2% of their shots. While Steve Settle III averages 11.9 points and 1.5 assists, Elijah Hawkins averages 12.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Jordan Wood is distributing 0.8 assists, while Shy Odom is pulling down 2.9 rebounds. The Bison's field goal percentage is 33.2 percent, while their free throw percentage is 71.5 percent. The Bison are collecting 31.1 rebounds per game while allowing 35.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

La Salle vs Howard Betting Prediction

Both of these teams haven't been playing particularly well this season, but the Bison are unquestionably doing most of the things right now.

The Explorers struggle to generate offensive success on a regular basis, as they lose by an average of 9.3 points away from home. Here, the Bison ought to be able to complete the task. In this game, take the Bison to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Howard Bison (-120)

