La Salle vs Saint Louis Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | A-10 | College Basketball

The La Salle Explorers (8-10) travel to St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday to take on the Saint Louis Billikens in an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup at Chaifetz Arena (13-6).

The St. Joseph's Hawks defeated the Explorers 71-59 on Monday. On Wednesday, the Billikens defeated Loyola-Chicago 76-59. For the Billikens, Javonte Perkins scored 18 points. Four of their last five games have ended in victories for the Billikens.

La Salle vs Saint Louis Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under La Salle Explorers +700 +14 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) Saint Louis Billikens -1200 -14 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110)

La Salle vs Saint Louis Match Details

Fixture: La Salle Explorers at Saint Louis Billikens

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:30 PM ET

Venue: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

La Salle vs Saint Louis Key Stats

The Explorers are surrendering 73 points per game. The Explorers' opponents shoot 45.0% of their field goals and 36.4% of their three-point attempts, ranking them 278th and 364th, respectively (313th).

The Explorers' offense averages 68.4 points per game, which ranks 265th overall while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc, which ranks 325th overall.

Fousseyni Drame leads all rebounders with an average of 5.5 per game for the Explorers, who average 33.8 boards per game. Drame guards the rim the best, blocking 1.1 shots on average in every game, while Brantley leads the team in steals, making 1.6 per game on average.

On average, the Billikens are scoring 76.5 (75th) points per game. The Billikens shoot field goals 46.0% of the time (103rd) and three-pointers 34.2% of the time (178th).

They rank 23rd in scoring defense with an average of 70.6 points allowed per game. The opponent's field goal shooting percentage against the Billikens is 40.5% (47th), and their three-point shooting percentage is 33.2%. (174th).

Francis Okoro averages 8.3 rebounds per game for the Billikens, who as a team average 39.6 boards per game. Okoro is the team's top rebounder. Okoro guards the basket with an average of 1.6 blocked shots per game, while Collins leads the team with an average of 1.4 steals per game.

La Salle vs Saint Louis Betting Prediction

The Explorers are conceding 73.0 points per game, which is way too many, and they have only managed to restrict their opponents to 45% shooting from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. In addition to giving up too many points (70.6 per game), the Billikens also limit their opponents' field goal percentage at 40.5%.

The Billikens also average 76.5 points per game and shoot 46.0%, which is quite good. On the road against the Explorers on Saturday, the Billikens' offense will be too much for the defense to handle. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Saint Louis Billikens -14 (-110)

