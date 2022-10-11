Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Parlay: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, & More

NFL Same Game Parlay for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes continues to dice up defenses

The first four NFL games have shown one huge thing about the Kansas City Chiefs offense; they don't need Tyreek Hill to be explosive. Although they aren't seeing the 70 yard touchdowns that Hill produced for them so often, they are becoming more multi-dimensional with the run and short passing games. This is a scary sight for defensive coordinators as Patrick Mahomes seems to keep getting better as he gains more experience.

If you want a solid value Same Game Parlay for tonight's NFL action, you're in the right place.

Leg #1: Patrick Mahomes 250+ Passing Yards

Although Mahomes has only gone over the line in two out of four games, he comes up against a weak passing defense and he's playing at home. Look for Mahomes to have a huge night through the air. Considering that Las Vegas has a chance to match them offensively, Mahomes could be throwing it around a lot tonight and that's a great trend for this leg. This feels like a safe spot.

Leg #2: Derek Carr 225+ Passing Yards

Although the Las Vegas Raiders should compete, the Chiefs should lead this game the majority of the time. This could result in Derek Carr throwing the ball upwards of 40 times. The Raiders' quarterback has gone over this line in three out of four games thus far, and should make it four out of five after tonight.

Leg #3 & Leg #4: Travis Kelce 50+ Receiving Yards & Davante Adams 50+ Receiving Yards

The reason the next two legs are being combined into one explanation is that they both have the exact same reason. Both Travis Kelce and Davante Adams lead their team in target share by a good margin. Expect two of the most talented pass catchers in the NFL to breeze over this line. These are the safest legs of this parlay!

Leg #5: Darren Waller Anytime TD

Darren Waller is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, there's no question about it. However, he's having a disappointing start to the season. The entire Raiders team has been bad, but there's been a lot of missed opportunities for Waller in the end zone. Tonight, he will end his bad luck streak and find his way to pay dirt. Davante Adams should get a lot of attention in the red zone, so Carr will look to his other superstar target.

Leg #6: JuJu Smith-Schuster Anytime TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster is yet to find the end zone for the Chiefs, and what better way to change that than Monday Night Football. Smith-Schuster hasn't found the end zone in eight consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his career. We think he ends that streak tonight!

