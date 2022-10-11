Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 10 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 10. This matchup features the first and last placed teams in the AFC West. The Chiefs won both head-to-head meetings last year, and out of the past nine meetings overall, Kansas City has won eight of them.

The Raiders finally got their first victory of the season last week, coming out on top versus the Denver Broncos 32-23. They're now 1-3, but the Chiefs have started 3-1, and they're fresh off a 41-31 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Monday, October 10, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Las Vegas Raiders +7 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) +275 Kansas City Chiefs -7 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) -330

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Key Stats

The Chiefs' offense runs through Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Mahomes already has an MVP and Super Bowl MVP under his belt, and he is definitely in the MVP conversation at the moment. He's tallied 1,106 total passing yards to go with 11 passing TDs and just two interceptions.

Mahomes rarely ever has a subpar performance, and tonight he'll be matched up with a struggling Raiders defense. The Raiders' pass rush and pass defense in general is pretty poor, as they rank 24th against passing yards. They've only recorded five sacks as a team through four weeks too, and if Mahomes has ample time in the pocket, he's going to make some big plays.

In the backfield, Kansas City features Clyde-Edwards Helaire as the primary back. The LSU alum is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which would be a career-high, and last game, he notched a season-high 92 yards on the ground. Looking at Mahomes' targets, tight end Travis Kelce has seen more receptions and yards with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Juju Smith-Schuster has also been productive with his new team, so keep an eye on these players to make an impact Monday night.

The Raiders have Derek Carr under center for the ninth straight year, but so far, he's been inconsistent in the early going. Las Vegas added Davante Adams in the offseason, and so far, he's leading them in receptions, yards, and receiving TDs. Looking at the Chiefs' defense, they currently have the best run defense when it comes to yards allowed per game, which could make life difficult for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Expect these two pass-heavy offenses to try and exploit two of the weaker secondaries in the AFC.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Prediction

The Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, but outside of that, they've looked very sharp. They have a great track record against the Raiders and they've also covered seven of their previous nine Monday Night games. Expect Mahomes and Co. to dismantle this Las Vegas defense and expect a high-scoring contest tonight.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs -7 (-110) & Over 51.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes