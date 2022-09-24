Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Preview: Expect the Raiders to bounce back after last week

The third week of NFL football is upon us, and if it's anything like last week, buckle up. Last week saw multiple insane comebacks that included the Las Vegas Raiders blowing a 20-point lead to the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, the Raiders will get a chance to make up for that blunder against the Tennessee Titans. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for this NFL Week 3 matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders Preview:

The acquisition of Davante Adams had NFL fans shocked this offseason. However, it makes a lot of sense as Derek Carr and Adams were college teammates at Fresno State. The Raiders have one of the most promising offenses in the NFL, with talent at all levels. This starts, of course, with the pass-catching duo of Adams and Darren Waller, who is one of the best tight ends.

Derek Carr has been very good over the last few seasons but has failed to translate those numbers into team success, which is all that matters. This season will need to be different if the veteran QB doesn't want the Raiders to begin looking for a replacement. The key to victory for the Raiders is to control the clock and have their stars make some big plays.

Tennessee Titans Preview:

The Tennessee Titans are coming off an absolute beat down from one of the best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills. Derrick Henry didn't get anything going on the ground and the Bills defense swarmed the offense all night. That created two straight demoralizing losses for Tennessee. This is a great spot for the Raiders to bounce back.

The Titans will rely on Derrick Henry to produce like he has in recent years, because Henry can take over an entire game when he's in form. He is arguably the best running back in football. The obvious key to victory for the Titans is to keep the Raiders' offense off the field for long periods of time; they don't want to get into a shootout with them. The Titans are in a decent spot for an upset, but they just haven't been playing sound football.

Pick/Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders ML (-124)

Las Vegas will be playing with a bad taste in their mouths after blowing a large lead to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Competing in the toughest division in the NFL, they need to pick up wins against inferior teams. Davante Adams only had 2 catches for 12 yards in that matchup, which is highly unlikely to happen again. He is one of the best route runners in football. Look for the Raiders offense to get off to a good start and rely on their run game during the fourth quarter. We're taking the Raiders ML without hesitation!

