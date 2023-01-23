Lehecka vs Tsitsipas Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 24 | 2023 Australian Open

Jiri Lehecka will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals match of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Lehecka has had a dream run in the tournament and has won against top-ranked players. Coming with a great win against seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, he will look to perform similarly to win this match and move closer to the Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas has not faced many problems and has had a fairly easy tournament for him so far. Coming with a great win, he will be focused on giving his best to make it to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023.

Lehecka vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD LEHECKA +450 +6.5(-130) TSITSIPAS -650 -6.5(+104)

Lehecka vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Jiri Lehecka vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 4:30 am EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Lehecka vs Tsitsipas Key Stats

Lehecka started his professional career in 2020 and has won over 15 matches and had a great last season which helped him make it to the top 100 ATP rankings. With a commanding start to the current season, he looks focused on winning his first singles title.

Tsitsipas turned pro in 2016 and has played over 370 matches in his career. He has been a consistent performer over the years, but touched his peak last season with over 60 wins.

Ranked fourth in the ATP rankings, the Greek has 9 singles titles to his name. He has had a great start to the season and looks to be another promising year where he can win his first Grand Slam title.

Lehecka vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Betting Prediction

Lehecka has done the unimaginable this tournament and has won against top-seeded players with his sheer determination. Given the form he is in, he looks prepared for the encounter.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, comes with a sweet run but will be cautious with his approach due to the stakes involved in the game. Having faced Lehecka before, he is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses and is likely to use them in this match.

With the skill and potential in the display, this is going to be a great match. With the kind of experience the Greek possesses, it won't be difficult for him to find the right approach against a fairly inexperienced Lehecka to win this game.

Prediction: Tsitsipas, -6.5(+104)

