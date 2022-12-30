Lehigh vs Army Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will meet the Army Black Knights at the Christl Arena in the NCAA on Friday (December 30).

The Hawks are off to a 5-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're seventh in the Patriot League and are coming off a 96-64 loss against the Cornell Big Red in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Knights are 6-7 on the season and sixth in the same conference as the Hawks. They beat the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 66-55 in their previous outing.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Army Black Knights: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Lehigh Mountain Hawks +190 +6 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) Army Black Knights -240 -6 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Hawks have had a mixed start to the season with five wins and six losses. The wins have come against the Misericordia Cougars (97-58), Marist Red Foxes (64-54), Saint Francis Red Flash (82-76), Monmouth Hawks (80-76) and College of Saint Elizabeth Eagles (94-36).

The team is just above the average mark in offense, scoring 71.2 points per game, which ranks 200th in the nation, while conceding 72.2 points per outing, which ranks 261st in the country.

The Knights also had a mixed start with six wins and seven losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the Siena Saints (96-94), Wagner Seahawks (75-64) and NJIT Highlanders (63-62).

The team has been impressive in scoring, averaging 75.4 points per game, which ranks 126th in the nation while conceding 71.8 points per outing.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Army Black Knights: Match Details

Fixture: Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Army Black Knights

Date & Time: Friday, December 30; 06:00 pm ET

Venue: Christl Arena, West Point, New York

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Army Black Knights: Prediction

The Black Knights are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games played on a Friday. Lehigh has a 6-4 advantage over the Army in their last ten meetings.

The statistics and form of both teams suggest a tough matchup. They almost have a similar win/loss ratio at the moment. Expect an entertaining and close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Army Black Knights -6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes