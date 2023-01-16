Lehigh vs Loyola Maryland Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Reitz Arena will host a Patriot League NCAAB matchup between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Monday.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-8 (4-2) this season and are riding a four-game winning streak after coming off a 78-62 home win on Saturday against the American University Eagles.

The Greyhounds are 7-12 (2-4) and are on a two-game winning streak after coming off a 69-67 home win against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Loyola Maryland Greyhounds Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Lehigh Mountain Hawks -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Loyola Maryland Greyhounds +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Loyola Maryland Greyhounds Match Details

Fixture: Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Time and date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Reitz Arena, Baltimore, MD

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Loyola Maryland Greyhounds Key Stats

The Mountain Hawks are a good offensive team, averaging 72.1 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 13.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Evan Taylor has led the team thus far and is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 29.2 minutes per game. He has been one of the best three-point shooters as he has shot 46.8 percent from beyond the arc throughout the year.

Their defense has room for improvement this year, as they are allowing 71 points per game. The Mountain Hawks have been feisty, though, as they have 2.7 blocks and seven steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Greyhounds are trying to improve on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 65.1 points per outing and shooting 44.9% from the field. Senior guard Kenneth Jones has been doing well, averaging 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 28.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been decent as they have given up 69.5 points per game. They have to be disruptive as they are averaging 2.6 blocks and 7.5 steals per game throughout the year.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Best Picks and Prediction

These teams are on two different levels on the offensive side of the court as the Mountain Hawks are scoring 76 points in their last four games while the Greyhounds are averaging 60.2 points in their previous five games. The road team has covered in five of their previous six games against one another so go with Lehigh to cover the spread here.

Pick: Lehigh Mountain Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes