Lehigh vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - November 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Virginia Tech Hokies square off in NCAA basketball action at the Cassell Coliseum on Thursday, November 10. Lehigh just lost to Syracuse in their first game of the season. Virginia Tech defeated Delaware State in their opening game.

The Hokies were hoping to find a capable replacement for Keve Aluma, their leading scorer the previous two seasons, while Virginia Tech were able to gain a commitment from Wright State transfer Grant Basile. Basile made his Tech debut on Monday night, matching Aluma's career high of 30 points in a 95-57 rout of Delaware State.

The Hokies will be hoping for more of the same from the versatile 6-foot-9 forward when Tech (1-0) hosts Lehigh (0-1) on Thursday.

Lehigh vs Virginia Tech Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Lehigh Mountain Hawks +23 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) Virginia Tech Hokies -23 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110)

Lehigh vs Virginia Tech Match Details

Fixture: Lehigh at Virginia Tech

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, at 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

Lehigh vs Virginia Tech Key Stats

Lehigh's 2021–22 season was unimpressive, finishing 13–19 overall and 10–8 in the Patriot League. With that performance, the Mountain Hawks came in fourth overall, trailing only Colgate, Navy, and Boston University in the standings.

The Mountain Hawks faced Syracuse on Monday in their opening game of the season. Lehigh struggled to a 90-72 victory after trailing 44-26 at the half. With 20 points and three rebounds, Evan Taylor was the only player in the squad to reach double figures.

The Virginia Tech side finished the year with a 23-13 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. The Hokies had a thrilling run to win the ACC Tournament, but they struggled in the NCAA Tournament when Texas defeated them in the opening round.

In their opening contest of the season against Delaware State on Monday, the Hokies had a successful start. After taking a commanding 56-31 lead at halftime, Virginia Tech easily cruised to a 95-57 victory. Grant Basile led the squad in scoring with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Lehigh vs Virginia Tech Best Picks and Prediction

I'll probably continue to stay with Virginia Tech for this one. The Hokies easily defeated Delaware State, winning with a 55.0 percent field goal percentage, a 50 percent (3-point field goal percentage of 14-of-28), 42 rebounds, and 18 assists.

Lehigh shouldn't pose too much of a challenge because the Mountain Hawks struggled in the first half against Syracuse and were outrebounded 39–26 in that game.

Pick: Hokies -23 (-110)

