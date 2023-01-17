Constant Lestienne will take on Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday (January 18).

Lestienne moved into the second round with a straight-set (6-3, 7-6, 6-3) win over Thiago Monteiro. While Lestienne went 2/8 on break points, Monteiro was 0/6. Lestienne's winning percentage on first serve (78-72) was better than his opponent too. He won 115 points, while Monteiro won 93. Lestienne is on a career-high ranking of 55.

Meanwhile, No. 11 seed Norrie has played some good tennis in the last few months He defeated Luca Van Assche of the Netherlands, 7-6, 6-0, 6-3 to reach the second round. He bossed his opponent in almost every deparment, converting 7 of 15 break opportunities. Norrie won 100 points to Van Assche's 76.

Constant Lestienne vs Cameron Norrie: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Constant Lestienne +600 +7.5 (+100) Over 30.5 (-135) Cameron Norrie -900 -7.5 (-125) Under 30.5 (+110)

This is Lestienne's first appearance in a Grand Slam, but he now faces a tough opponent and a seeded player.

Norrie achieved a career-high ranking of 8 in 2022 but is currently ranked 12 in the ATP rankings. The left-hander has never beyond the Round of 32 at the Australian Open.

Constant Lestienne vs Cameron Norrie: Match Details

Fixture: Constant Lestienne @ Cameron Norrie

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17; 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Kia Arena, Melbourne Park

Constant Lestienne vs Cameron Norrie: Betting Prediction

The two players have faced each other twice before and are tied at 1-1 ahead of their meeting at the Kia Arena. However, Norrie is the far more experienced player and should come out of trumps in this second-round match at the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Final Prediction: Total Over 30.5 (-135)

