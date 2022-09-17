Liberty Flames vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 17, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, ranked 19th in the country, will host the Liberty Flames this week at Truist Field.

The Decaons come home after annilating Vanderbily last week in Nashville. Wake Forest more than covered. They entered the game as a 13.5-point favorite and ended up with a 20-point victory.

Liberty, meanwhile, has been holding their own, defeating Southern Mississippi and UAB the last two weeks, but they certainly aren't ready for a ranked team.

They play all over the country as an independent team. While they have had some impressive wins over the years, they are far and away the worst independent team in college football. Welcoming some big names to town helps the piggy bank, but they will never have anything worthwhile there in Lynchburg.

Liberty Flames vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Details

Fixture: Liberty Flames @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date & Time: Saturday September 17, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Liberty +17.5 (-115) +550 Over 63.5 (-110) Wake Forest -17.5 (-105) -820 Under 63.5 (-110)

Liberty Flames vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Best Pick

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty

Wake Forest's game against Vanderbilt went for 70 points, and that is by far the closest either of these teams has come to 64 points.

Wake Forest could do their part and score roughly 40 points, but there is no way the Flames will find 24 points against the 19th-best team in the country. This is a joke of a line, and bettors shouldn't even think twice about taking the under in this game.

Under 63.5 Points (-110)

Liberty Flames vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction

Given the beatdown Wake Forest laid on Vanderbilt, it's shocking that the spread is so low in this one. Wake Forest is chasing Miami, North Carolina State, and Clemson in the rankings as they try to become the best football team in the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

Wake Forest are certainly not a premiere football team in the ACC, but they are trying to change that this year. They will need to buckle down, because after this easy game, they will host fifth-ranked Clemson next week. They will look able to prove they're a real contender in 2022.

Wake Forest -17.5 (-105)

