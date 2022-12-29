Liberty vs Bellarmine Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Liberty Flames will take on the Bellarmine Knights at the Freedom Hall in the NCAA on Thursday (December 29).

The Flames are off to a 9-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're first in the ASUN Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. They're coming off a 101-49 win against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragon in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Bellarmine Knights, who're 5-8 on the season, are in the same conference. The Knights are on a two-game losing streak and suffered a 73-61 defeat against the Evansville Purple Aces in their last game.

Liberty Flames vs Bellarmine Knights: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Liberty Flames -360 -8 (-105) O 125.5 (-110) Bellarmine Knights +295 +8 (-115) U 125.5 (-110)

The Flames are off to a positive start to the season with nine wins and only four losses. They faced defeats against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (95-59), Southern Miss Golden Eagles (76-72), Northwestern Wildcats (66-52) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (84-70). Their away record is 0-2.

The team has been above average on offense, averaging 76.6 points per game, which ranks 102nd in the nation, while conceding only 61.2 points per outing, which ranks 30th.

The Knights, meanwhile, have had only five wins and eight losses so far on the season. Their wins came against the Louisville Cardinals (67-66), Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Tigers (86-46), Alice Lloyd Eagles (110-38), Wabash Little Giants (86-45) and Murray State Racers (69-58).

The team has been below par on offense, averaging only 68.0 points per game, while conceding 63.8 points per outing.

Liberty Flames vs Bellarmine Knights: Match Details

Fixture: Liberty Flames @ Bellarmine Knights

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 06:30 pm ET

Venue: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

Liberty Flames vs Bellarmine Knights: Prediction

Three of the Flames' last four games have gone over the total mark against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400. Five of their last seven games away from home have gone over the total mark.

The two teams have faced each other three times before, with Liberty winning twice. Based on their current form, the Flames are favorites to beat the Knights.

Final Prediction: Total Over 125.5 (-110)

