Little Rock vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | Ohio Valley battles Sun Belt | College Basketball

The Arkansas Little Rock Trojans visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday afternoon.

The Trojans of the Ohio Valley Conference are 3-8 this season, while the Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference are 7-5. The Red Wolves prevailed in the two clubs' most recent encounter in 2021.

Little Rock vs Arkansas State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Little Rock Trojans +205 +5.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Arkansas State Red Wolves -250 -5.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Little Rock vs Arkansas State Match Details

Fixture: Little Rock Trojans at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: First National Bank Arena, Jonoesboro, AK

Little Rock vs Arkansas State Key Stats

The Ohio Valley Conference Trojans have a 3-8 record so far this year. Of the 363 Division 1 teams in the country, they are ranked 326th. They haven't shied away from challenging opponents, as evidenced by their defeats of Memphis and Indiana, but victories have been scarce.

The few victories they have had have been against Central Arkansas, Philander Smith, and Jackson State. In terms of defensive effectiveness, the Trojans are a poor defensive club, coming in at number 33. They have an offensive efficiency score of 281.

The Red Wolves have a record of 7-5 overall, although they haven't yet competed in Sun Belt Conference competition. However, it must be acknowledged that they played a very light schedule. Only 8 teams have had an easier schedule than they have, and they have played the 355th toughest schedule in the nation. The Red Wolves' low national ranking of 300 may be due to this.

The Red Wolves have won their last two games, although they did so against Alabama State and Southeast Missouri State, two very weak opponents. In their 68-61 victory over Southeast Missouri State, they covered the spread despite being favored by 3.

Little Rock vs Arkansas State Betting Prediction

This matchup features two of the poorest Division I college basketball teams that are having difficulties. So both clubs have a chance to win this game. It's crucial to consider common foes in order to understand this matchup well. Both teams faced Central Arkansas; the Trojans narrowly defeated them 75–66, while the Red Wolves fell to them 72–67.

Additionally, the Red Wolves have had the 355th hardest schedule and have only played mediocre teams, but the Trojans have faced far tougher opposition. In this tightly contested game, take the Trojans to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Little Rock Trojans +5.5 (-110)

