Longwood vs UNC Asheville Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | Big South | College Basketball

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs will take on the Longwood Lancers in a Big South Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Bulldogs are 11-6 for the season and currently hold the second spot in their conference.

The Lancers are 12-5 for the season and currently sit atop the Big South Conference standings. They defeated the Winthrop Eagles in their last game and covered the spread as 8.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs defeated the Campbell Fighting Camels in their most recent game but failed to cover the spread as five-point favorites.

Longwood vs UNC Asheville Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Longwood Lancers -150 -3 (-110) Over 141 (-115) UNC Asheville Bulldogs +130 +3 (-110) Under 141 (-105)

Longwood vs UNC Asheville Match Details

Fixture: Longwood Lancers at UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Kimmel Arena, North Carolina

Longwood vs UNC Asheville Key Stats

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in two of those contests. In their most recent win against the Camels, Drew Pembers scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Taijon Jones contributed 12 points and grabbed six rebounds as the rest of the unit stepped up defensively to stop the Camels' advances in the final third of the plays.

The Bulldogs are averaging 75.8 points per game on 48.1% shooting while giving up 71.6 points on 43.2% shooting. They are shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc and 67.2% from the charity stripe and are restricting their opponents to 30.8% from the three-point line but are failing to put up a decent rebounding differential this season.

The Lancers are on a seven-game winning streak and have covered the spread in five of those contests. In their most recent win against the Eagles, five players from their roster scored in double digits, with D'Avian Houston leading the unit with 16 points, while Walyn Napper contributed 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out seven assists as the rest of the unit too stepped up to the occasion.

The Lancers are averaging 79.2 points per game on 47.1% shooting while giving up 67.8 points on 42.6% shooting. They are shooting 38.3% from the three-point line and 74.8% from the free-throw line and are restricting their opponents to 34.6% shooting from beyond the arc and 71.5% from the charity stripe. They have kept a positive rebounding differential this season.

Longwood vs UNC Asheville Betting Prediction

Although the Lancers have been very good lately, I feel like they are going to face a tenacious Bulldogs' unit tonight. The home crowd will rile up the Bulldogs' roster and create a hostile environment for the Lancers.

The Lancers' hot streak might come to an end tonight, and if that doesn't happen then the Bulldogs would certainly love to keep the game close. So, take the Bulldogs ATS in this one.

Pick: UNC Asheville Bulldogs +3 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes