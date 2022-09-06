Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels simply thrashed the Detroit Tigers 10-0 in Game 1 of their three-game series. They will face each other again for Game 2 in L.A. Tuesday night.

"Put in the work on Labor Day" - Angels

The Angels sit in third place in the American League West. Their below-average home-and-away performances are the reason they are out of contention. Los Angeles cannot expect to have a 30-39 home record and sit on top of the division.

However, the recent 7-3 run is something to cheer for. The fans are right behind the home team to deliver. With only a handful of games remaining, they should look to entertain the crowd.

The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, must start preparing for next season. They are completely done for the season, sitting last in the AL Central. They have the worst away record at 21-44. Such performances will never do any good. Their recent 3-7 record hasn't helped them either.

The Tigers' latest one-sided loss to the Angels summed up their season. The team looks lost, underconfident, and defeated in every aspect.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Final: Angels 10, Tigers 0 Final: Angels 10, Tigers 0

"Final: Angel 10, Tigers 0 " - Tigers

The Angels are hosting the Tigers for the three-game series in which both teams have nothing to lose. Fans expect it to be a spectacle. It is also a time for teams to use their rookie players to showcase their talent.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers: Match Details

Match: Detroit Tigers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 09:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Odds: Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -135 -1.5 (+145) U 8.5 (-120) Detroit Tigers +115 +1.5 (-170) O 8.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tiger: Pick

Mike Trout is the pick of the game who represents the Angels. The center fielder had an amazing last game against the Tigers. He had 3 runs in 3 hits to his name. The 31-year-old slugger has come into his own this season and has been brilliant so far. Trout will be looking to repeat the performance in Game 2 against a weak Tigers defense.

Mike Trout: Season Statistics

GP H R RBI HR AVG 95 95 66 60 30 .275

Angels vs. Tigers: Predictions

Game 2 should go in favor of the Los Angeles Angels. Considering their demolition in Game 1, the Detroit Tigers look lost. All they can do is try to break the Angels' current run of wins and give something back to the fans who have been with them through thick and thin. Expect another win for the Angels.

Pick/Prediciton: Angels - 135

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt