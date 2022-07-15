Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. The Angels were defeated by a score of 3-2 on Thursday to bring their overall record to 39-51 on the year. The Dodgers are now 58-30 on the season after their 4-0 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday.

This series will be a battle for L.A. The Dodgers will be looking to extend their 9.5-game lead in the National League West.

"FINAL: #Dodgers 4, Cardinals 0" - Dodgers

The Angels will go with Patrick Sandoval for Friday's contest, who is 3-4 with a 2.95 ERA. Sandoval has been excellent this year, but he's lacked run support. Even though his ERA is still under 3, he has been hit around in his last two starts. He has given up 13 hits and six earned runs in his previous 11 1/3 innings of work.

Tonight, Sandoval will face a Dodgers lineup that ranks second in runs per game. Lately, they're averaging 11 hits per contest over their last four. Look for the Dodgers to make Sandoval work in the first game of this series.

Clayton Kershaw will be taking the hill Friday on the other side. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA this year. The Dodgers have been excellent in his career versus the Angels. They've won 10 of his last 11 with Kershaw starting when matched up with their crosstown rivals. The southpaw has been great in his previous two starts. In these outings, he's only allowed one earned run in 15 frames.

"A gem on Kershaw Day." - Dodgers

The Angels have been inconsistent at the dish this year. Look for Kershaw to put together another strong start on Friday.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -196 -1.5 (-118) o8 (-102) Los Angeles Angels +164 +1.5 (-99) u8 (-120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Mike Trout is enjoying another great year, to no one's surprise. He has a favorable matchup against Kershaw since the lefty doesn't overpower hitters up in the zone. Trout is a great low ball and breaking pitch hitter, and he's better at home. Look for the Angels' superstar to get at least a base knock on Friday.

Pick: Mike Trout Over 0.5 Total Bases (-165)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have dominated the Angels in recent history with Kershaw on the bump. With how bad the home team has been lately, this trend should continue. Back the Dodgers to win and cover on Friday in this interleague matchup.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-118)

