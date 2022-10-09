Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns NFL Parlay: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler, & More

The fifth Sunday of NFL football will kick off with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns playing in one of the more interesting matchups of the weekend.

This will be a game of contrasting styles, with the Browns relying on Nick Chubb and their running game and the Chargers letting Justin Herbert air it out. This could be a game where Cleveland tries to control the clock and keep the talented Los Angeles offense off the field.

If you want a solid +232 Same Game Parlay, you're in the right place.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Nick Chubb 70+ Rushing Yards

Nick Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL for the last couple of years.

He's one you can give the ball to 25 times in a game, and he can control the clock. Chubb has gone over this line in all four games this season and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The Chargers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL defending the run, giving up over 6.00 yards per carry. This seems like a very safe spot for Chubb.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Kareem Hunt 25+ Rushing Yards

As mentioned above, the Chargers aren't very good at defending the run. Kareem Hunt is averaging over ten carries per game even with Nick Chubb playing the way he playing. Hunt can absolutely get over this line in one carry, so this is a leg you don't have to worry about.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Austin Ekeler 25+ Receiving Yards

Austin Ekeler hasn't had a great season in terms of his rushing statistics. However, Ekeler has been very efficient in the receiving game.

In all four games this season, he has gone over this line easily and is avergaing over 6.00 catches per game. The Chargers running back is one of the best route running backs in the NFL, so he should have no problem getting over 25 yards.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Gerald Everett 25+ Receiving Yards

Gerald Everett has been one of the biggest surprises this NFL season. The tight end seems to fit this Chargers offense perfectly, as he provides a very athletic option at the position.

Everett has had at least 25 yards in every game and is averaging 13.7 yards per reception. This is a very safe spot for a guy matching up with a team giving up 45 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

NFL Parlay Leg #5: Alternate Spread: Browns +7.5

The parlay is based around the strengths of each team's offense. The Browns' strength in the rushing game can make this a very close game. Expect the Browns to lean on their two talented running backs and keep the LA offense off the field.

Final Value: +232

