Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction- September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at the SoFi Stadium. The Chargers and the Jaguars have started the season with one win and one loss. The Jaguars are currently at the top of the AFC South, while the Chargers are second in the AFC West standings.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details.

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday, September 25, 4.05 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The Chargers are coming off a 27-24 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes. Justin Herbert has been the difference maker thus far for the Chargers. He has had a stellar start to the season, averaging 3 thrown touchdowns per game thus far.

The 24-year-old quarterback has completed 72% of his attempted passes this campaign. He has racked up over 613 passing yards in the season's first two games.

The massive concern for the Chargers is that Herbert has been deemed "questionable" for their game against the Jaguars. His injury dampens most of their winning chances against the Jaguars, and even if he starts in this contest, he won’t be fully fit.

The Jaguars are coming off a commanding 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson performed admirably against the Colts.

Lawrence has completed 68.1% of his attempted passes over a combined 510 passing yards in the two games. He has thrown 3 touchdowns and completed one interception in the opening couple of games of this campaign.

Robinson has also been stellar for the Jacksonville side, as he completed a whopping 23 carries and one touchdown in their win against the Colts. If Lawrence and Robinson can work some more magic, the Jaguars will have a strong chance.

Their win condition could go up even further if the Chargers’ main man, Herbert, is not fit to start.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars best pick

The top pick for the game is Trevor Lawrence. The number one pick from the 2021 draft is a phenomenon for the Jaguars. In the first two games of the season, he has put up ridiculous numbers.

He is the best bet for Passing Yards, Passing + Rushing Yards, and Interceptions of any player on the roster. These metrics make him the best pick for the encounter.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 -175 Under 42.5 Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 +150 Over 42.5

Chargers vs Jaguars Final Prediction

Justin Herbert holds the entire balance of this contest. If he is fully fit, the Chargers are heavily favored.

The Jaguars have started well, but if Herbert is deemed fit, they won’t be able to shut down his output. The Chargers should win this encounter.

Los Angeles Chargers: under 42.5

