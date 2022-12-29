Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The TD Garden plays host to the contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics on Thursday (December 29) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Clippers have had an incredible upturn of form. They have gone 7-2 over the last nine games, improving up to a 21-15 record as they climbed to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Their success has all been down to their brilliant defensive setup, led by the returning Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. They currently have the third-best defense in the entire NBA rated 110.1 as they allow only 109 points per game to their opposition.

The Clippers are 11-3 when Kawhi Leonard has been on the court this season. His defensive impact is pretty obvious to see, but he has been ever-present on the offensive end as well. He is averaging nearly 20 points a night, alongside seven rebounds, 4 assists, and one steal in December.

Can anyone catch the Celtics at the moment? With their latest three-game win streak, they are now up to a 25-10 record, sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Their most recent win came against the Houston Rockets 126-102. They were led by the brilliant performances of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are arguably the best duo in the NBA at the moment.

They are the best-scoring duo in the NBA this season, combining for nearly 58 points per game. They have combined for a total of 1916 points this season, including 77 in the last game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

Neither side has any notable absence due to injury.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Clippers +6 (-110) Over 227 (-110) +190 Boston Celtics -6 (-110) Under 227 (-111) -240

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Los Angeles Clippers: PG Reggie Jackson SG Paul George SF Kawhi Leonard PF Marcus Morris C Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

Clippers vs. Celtics Betting Prediction

Both sides are incredibly strong and come into this game in equal stead. Ever since Kawhi’s return, they have looked incredibly solid in defense, but still have the second-worst offense in the entire NBA, scoring only 109 points per game.

The Celtics on the other hand have the best offense in the league by a distance. They have a phenomenal 14-5 record at the TD Garden and should be able to extend it tonight as well, considering the monumental disparity between the two offenses.

Celtics: -6 (-110)

