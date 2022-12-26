Create

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

By John Cunningham
Modified Dec 26, 2022 01:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 119-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Their opponents tonight, the Detroit Pistons (8-27), are currently on a grim five-game skid. Their most recent defeat came 130-105 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers were on a two-game winning streak prior to their 76ers loss. The second of those wins was an impressive 126-105 trouncing of the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons, meanwhile, have had a dire season thus far and have endured multiple losing skids.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ Pistons

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, small forward Kahwi Leonard is out due to right knee injury management.

On the Pistons' end, point guard Cade Cunningham is out following a leg operation earlier this month. Power forward Isaiah Livers is out with a shoulder injury.

PlayerTeamInjuryStatus
Kahwi LeonardClippersKneeOut
Cade CunninghamPistonsLegOut
Isaiah LiversPistonsShoulderOut

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TeamSpreadOver/UnderMoney line
Clippers-6 (-110) Ov 224.5 (-110)-225
Pistons+6 (-110)Un 224.5 (-110)+190

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Reggie Jackson, SG: Paul George, SF: Terance Mann, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

Pistons - PG: Killian Hayes, SG: Jaden Ivey, SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, PF: Isaiah Stewart, C: Jalen Duren

Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction

It's been a horrendous season for the Pistons for the most part. The long-term absence of team MVP Cade Cunningham has left the Detroit crew in dire straits. While Bojan Bogdanovic has picked up the pace with 20 points per game on average, it's not enough to save an ailing team that's weak on defense.

When it comes to defense, the Clippers are on the polar opposite side of the spectrum. Strong and stubborn in all areas of curtailing the opposition's offense, the Clippers have come a long way from their alarming four-game losing skid in October. The LA crew have really found their groove despite the recent 76ers loss. Most impressive of all was their 113-93 victory over the Celtics on the 12th.

Considering elite level teams are having a hard time with the Clippers' defense at the moment, the ailing Pistons sans their finest guard shouldn't be too much trouble.

Prediction: Clippers -6 (-110)

