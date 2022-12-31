Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

We start off with the clash between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (December 31) in NBA Regular Season action. It’s New Year's Eve and the games come in thick and fast. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Pacers are in superb form, winning four of their last five games. They have now improved to a 19-17 record and up to sixth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a two-game win streak, the latest of which came against the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126, led by the heroics of Tyrese Haliburton.

He has been instrumental in their success over the last five games and is showing how important he is to the team’s performance. Over that five game stretch, he failed to score 20+ points on one occasion and that was the one game they lost. He is averaging a double-double this season, registering 10 assists a night while scoring a further 21 per game.

The Clippers were enjoying a run similar to the Pacers, but were handed an untimely defeat by the Boston Celtics who continue to assert themselves as the best team in basketball. It was only the Clippers’ second defeat over the last six games, improving to fourth-place in the West with a 21-16 record.

Kawhi Leonard led the scoring for the Clippers in the last game with 26 points. The Clippers have lost just four games this season when Kawhi has been on the court.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury layoffs for the game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 (-110) Over 230.5 (-110) -164 Indiana Pacers +3.5 (-110) Under 230.5 (-110) +136

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Los Angeles Clippers: PG Reggie Jackson (GTD) SG Paul George SF Kawhi Leonard PF Marcus Morris C Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers: PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner

Clippers vs. Pacers Betting Prediction

The Clippers should be able to win this game. They are in good form, winning four of their last six and seven of the last 10. They have been quite solid on the road as well, winning 10 of the 19 away games they’ve played. They currently have the third-best defensive record in the league, allowing just 109 points per game.

The Pacers will naturally find it very difficult to penetrate such a solid defense and hence shouldn’t be able to take much out of the game. The Clippers should win.

Clippers: -164

