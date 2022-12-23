Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a two-game winning streak over the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively. Their opponents tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) are currently riding high on a six-game winning streak. Their most recent victory came 113-93 over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 5-1 in their past six games. Their most recent game saw shooting guard Paul George rock the house with 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. The 76ers, meanwhile, have come a long way from the three-game losing skid they started the season on.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ 76ers

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, point guard John Wall is questionable due a right ankle sprain.

On the 76ers' end, point guard Tyrese Maxey is out due to a foot injury.

Player Team Injury Status John Wall Clippers Ankle Questionable Tyrese Maxey 76ers Foot Out

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Clippers +3.5 (-110) Ov 215 (-110) +140 76ers -3.5 (-110) Un 215 (-110) -165

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Reggie Jackson, SG: Paul George, SF: Kawhi Leonard, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

76ers - PG: James Harden, SG: De'Anthony Melton, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction

The Clippers looked especially impressive on the defensive end of the court in their win over the Hornets. On offense though, they remain one of the lowest scoring teams in the league right now.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have looked great on offense with star center Joel Embiid leading the charge with an impressive 32.5 points average per game. Their defense isn't quite at the Clippers' level but their ferocity on the other side of the court should carry them well tonight. The Philadelphia outfit will also enjoy the home-court advantage and are on a more dominant run at the moment. A competitive 76ers win seems very likely.

Prediction: 76ers -3.5 (-110)

