Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Saturday, July 16th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview: Back the Dodgers in the Battle of LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels will meet tonight in the second game of their series. Last night, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers put in a great performance that led to a 9-1 victory for the Dodgers. The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 10 out of their last 11 games and are one of the hottest teams in the MLB. The Angels, on the other hand, have lost 11 out of their last 13 ball games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers got Mookie Betts back from injury, they have been red-hot. The Dodgers pitching staff ranks first in the MLB with a team ERA of 3.01. The offense has been great too, ranking 11th in team batting average and second in runs per nine innings. There's a lot of talent on this team, and they seem to have a great matchup with their cross-town rivals.

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the mound tonight. This season, Urias has a 3.01 ERA to go along with a record of 7-6. He faces an Angels lineup that hasn't had a whole lot of success against left-handed pitching. If Urias can pound the strike zone tonight, he'll have a great chance to turn in a quality start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense is led by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. The three have been consistent all season and have produced key runs for the Dodgers. They will ask the same out of them tonight. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to get Urias some run support early. They can take advantage of the Angels bullpen that ranks in the bottom 10 of the MLB.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

After a great start to the season, things quickly turned around for the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' pitching staff has been below average this season, ranking 22nd in the MLB in team ERA. They will send Jose Suarez to the mound in this contest. Suarez has been very mediocre in his last two outings, giving up six runs in his last 8.1 innings of work.

The Angels offense is led by Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Taylor Ward. Trout is arguably the best player of our generation, and Ohtani is the reigning American League MVP. The key to victory for the Angels is to get production out of their two superstars. Usually, when one or both of them has a good game, it results in some positive outcomes for the Angels.

Pick/Prediction: Dodgers F5 -0.5 (-125)

Obviously, the Los Angeles Angels have a lot of talent at the top of their lineup. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a more complete team from top to bottom. We're going with the Dodgers to lead this battle of Los Angeles after five innings. Let's go Dodgers!

