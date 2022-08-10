Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be at home to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon. The Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Sunday. They swept the series and improved to 75-33 on the season.

Meanwhile, for the Twins, they now find themselves at 57-51 on the year after losing at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Los Angeles has been a very strong home team, sporting a 38-15 record at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers currently lead the National League West entering Tuesday's matchup by 16 games over San Diego. Meanwhile, the Twins have a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

"Another sweep in the bag." -@Dodgers

Julio Urias, who is 11-6 with a 2.57 ERA, will be taking the hill Tuesday for Los Angeles. The southpaw has allowed just two earned runs in his past 19 frames. This Twins lineup scores fewer runs on the road. The Dodgers have gone 68-13 when allowing four or fewer runs, so the Twins will need to find some offense.

The Dodgers have won nine straight games where Urias has started, and they'll try to push that streak to double digits in this series opener.

Joe Ryan will be taking the hill Tuesday. He is 8-4, with a 3.67 ERA in 17 starts. His last two starts, he's struggled mightily, allowing eleven earned runs in his past 9 2/3 frames. This Dodgers offense has been hot, averaging 6.4 runs per game in their past seven. Look for Ryan to try and get back on track out west.

"Late-evening baseball in L.A. #MNTwins" - @Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +197 +1.5 (-105) Over 8.0 (-115) Los Angeles Dodgers -235 -1.5 (-115) Under 8.0 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Joe Ryan has walked two or more hitters in three of his last five starts. The Dodgers have the second-highest walk rate in the league, and they should be patient on Tuesday.

Pick: Joe Ryan Over 1.5 Walks Given (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak that they'll look to extend to nine. The Twins have lost nine of their last 12 as underdogs, and they have a tough task on Tuesday. Look for Urias to keep the Twins hitters off balance all night long.

Prediction: Twins First 5 Innings Team Total Under 1.5 Runs (-130)

Edited by Windy Goodloe