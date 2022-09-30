Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 29 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres close out a three-game series tonight at Petco Park. It's a rubber match, as these teams have split the first two games.

The Padres' magic number is four; they would have to fall off entirely this last week to miss the playoffs. They are going to be a dangerous team in the postseason, as they have arguably the best pitching in baseball.

$500 Value Up to a $500 Free Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $500

Place your first bet up to $500 Get up to $500 in free bets if your bet loses 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Pitching in this one is Brusdar Graterol for the Dodgers and Steven Wilson for the Padres.

Graterol is making his first start of the season and fourth of his career. He's been unhittable out of the pen, pitching in forty-three games and holding a 2.89 ERA. This could be a test before the postseason to see if he can handle the early innings. Or, possibly, he's starting to give the usual starters some rest before the playoffs begin.

Steven Wilson is also making his first start of the season and of his career. His numbers are eerily similar to Graterol's. He's pitched in forty-seven games and holds an ERA of 2.88. Stating matchups don't get more balanced than this.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

$800 Value Get 4x $200 in Free Bets! CLAIM NOW Sign up for a new PointsBet account here!

Sign up for a new PointsBet account here! Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose.

Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first 4 days after you signup! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Dodgers -1.5 (+125) -135 Over 8.5 (+100) Padres +1.5 (-150) +110 Under 8.5 (-120)

$1000 Value Get a $1,000 Risk-Free bet! CLAIM NOW Register for a new BetMGM account & make a deposit

Register for a new BetMGM account & make a deposit Place your first bet up to $1,000 risk-free

Place your first bet up to $1,000 risk-free Get refunded if you lose up to $1,000 21+. Terms and conditions apply.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Both relievers are making their first starts of the season, and both have a sub-three ERA. It's unclear if they are starters or openers, but bettors shouldn't expect runs from either of them. They'll likely be looking to get three or four innings out of them before it becomes a bullpen game. Bettors should ride with the first half under.

First Five Innings Under 4.5 Runs (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

While the Dodgers have their playoff schedule locked down, they certainly do not want a division rival in this postseason with them. This is not the walkover series a team may typically play when in the Dodgers' situation. I expect them to bring their full force and for Graterol to have a fantastic game.

Los Angeles -1.5 (+125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far