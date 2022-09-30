Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 29 | 2022 MLB Regular Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres close out a three-game series tonight at Petco Park. It's a rubber match, as these teams have split the first two games.
The Padres' magic number is four; they would have to fall off entirely this last week to miss the playoffs. They are going to be a dangerous team in the postseason, as they have arguably the best pitching in baseball.
Pitching in this one is Brusdar Graterol for the Dodgers and Steven Wilson for the Padres.
Graterol is making his first start of the season and fourth of his career. He's been unhittable out of the pen, pitching in forty-three games and holding a 2.89 ERA. This could be a test before the postseason to see if he can handle the early innings. Or, possibly, he's starting to give the usual starters some rest before the playoffs begin.
Steven Wilson is also making his first start of the season and of his career. His numbers are eerily similar to Graterol's. He's pitched in forty-seven games and holds an ERA of 2.88. Stating matchups don't get more balanced than this.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details
Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres
Date & Time: Thursday, September 29, 9:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks
Both relievers are making their first starts of the season, and both have a sub-three ERA. It's unclear if they are starters or openers, but bettors shouldn't expect runs from either of them. They'll likely be looking to get three or four innings out of them before it becomes a bullpen game. Bettors should ride with the first half under.
First Five Innings Under 4.5 Runs (+100)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction
While the Dodgers have their playoff schedule locked down, they certainly do not want a division rival in this postseason with them. This is not the walkover series a team may typically play when in the Dodgers' situation. I expect them to bring their full force and for Graterol to have a fantastic game.
Los Angeles -1.5 (+125)