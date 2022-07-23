Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 22nd

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Preview: NRFI Nation stand up

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants will lock horns in Los Angeles. The National League West rivals have played many competitive games throughout the years, and tonight seems to be a similar narrative.

The Dodgers pitching staff and their offense rank in the top 5 in the MLB, while the Giants rely on a quality pitching staff and medicore offense. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an incredible amount of talent on their roster. They have numerous All-Stars, including Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. The offense ranks 5th in the MLB with a team average of .255. The three have been responsible for a lot of key runs this season, and Los Angeles will ask the same of them tonight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson to the mound tonight, and he has been spectacular this season. Anderson has a record of 10-1 in 2022, going along with an ERA of 2.96. Tonight, he will face a Giants lineup that struggles against left-handed pitchers. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to give Anderson some run support so he can be aggressive in the strike zone.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

The San Francisco Giants have done very well this season considering that the offense has been very mediocre. Their best hitters are left-handers like Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski. They will need to be opportunistic tonight and find ways to cash in runs when they have runners in scoring position.

The Giants will send Logan Webb to the mound for this contest. He has been very consistent this season, compiling a record of 9-3 and an ERA of 2.83. Webb has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts, and should pitch well coming off the All-Star break.

The major key to victory for the Giants is to get a quality start out of Logan Webb. The offense hasn't proven to have the ability to consistently put up runs.

Pick/Prediction: NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-130)

Two All-Star pitchers will be on the mound in this contest, so this is great value for six quick outs without a run. That's exactly what we're going with: NRFI nation stand up!

