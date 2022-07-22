Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, July 21st

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Preview: NRFI Nation stand up!

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants will continue their storied rivalry with another chapter.

The Dodgers went into the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last four games. Los Angeles ranks in the top five in the MLB in both offense and pitching, so they seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. The Giants have found a way to keep their heads above water, as the offense has struggled to consistently produce runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

Mitch White will take the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been pretty good this season despite a poor start against the St. Louis Cardinals. To be fair, this Giants lineup is not as good as the Cards offense, so he may have an easier time navigating through this lineup.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. Together, the three have produced a lot of key runs and hits for the LA lineup. Trea Turner has done a masterful job of hitting with runners on base this season, as he compiled 68 runs batted in during the first half of the season.

The key to victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers is to find a way to get into the San Francisco Giants bullpen, because they haven't been a very efficient group. In fact, they rank eighth in the league in the bullpen ERA. This is something the Dodgers can exploit.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

The Giants will send All-Star Carlos Rodon to the mound in this contest. Rodon has been very efficient this season, with an ERA of 2.66 in over 100 innings pitched. Carlos Rodon has what it takes to silence the talented Los Angeles bats. One key factor in this matchup is that many of the Dodgers' hitters haven't had success in their careers against the southpaw.

Offensively, the San Francisco Giants have been struggling this season. One of the lone bright spots has been the power numbers of Joc Pederson, who has been in somewhat of a slump. They will need all hands on deck tonight to have a chance to come away from Los Angeles with a victory. The key to victory is to get production out of their left-handed hitters tonight, as they have a decent matchup with Mitch White.

Pick/Prediction: NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-120)

Rodon has what it takes to get three outs without giving up a run to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The biggest question mark is whether Mitch White has what it takes to get these Giants batters out. To keep it short, yes he does. The San Francisco Giants rank toward the bottom of the league in first-inning runs, so we're going with that trend to continue!

