Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2| 2022-23 NBA Season

Spectrum Center plays host to the clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday (January 2) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

The Lakers come into this game on the back of a much-needed 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. With that win, they improved to a 15-21 record and 13th place in the Western Conference standings. They have now won four of their last 10 games. The Lakers have now improved to a top-ten offense, scoring 116 points per game, which is the seventh- highest tally.

LeBron James is on another level at the moment. He averaged over 31 points a night in December, including a match-winning 47-piece in their last game. He currently leads the Lakers in points this season, averaging 28.5 points per game alongside eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Hornets have been mediocre over the last five games, winning two. They come into this game on the back of a 106-123 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets. With that defeat, they fell to a 10-27 record and 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. LaMelo Ball is back to his fluent best over the last five games. He has averaged over 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game over that period, helping his side win two of their last five.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Foot Out Charlotte Hornets Kelly Oubre Hand Out

The Lakers are without superstar Anthony Davis, who is out with a foot injury, and the Hornets are without Kelly Oubre, who is out with a hand injury.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-110) Over 242.5 (-110) +100 Charlotte Hornets -1.5 (-110) Under 242.5 (-110) -120

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers: PG Dennis Schroder SG Patrick Beverley SF Lonnie Walker (GTD) PF LeBron James (GTD) C Thomas Bryant

Charlotte Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball SG Terry Rozier SF Gordon Hayward PF PJ Washington C Mason Plumlee

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Prediction

The Hornets have just recently beaten the Lakers and have looked strong over the last few games overall. LaMelo Ball has regained his form since returning from a recurring injury. But the Lakers beat the odds in their last game and won against the Hawks, thanks to a LeBron masterclass.

Who’s to say the “King” won’t carry the Lakers once again. The Hornets are still quite dysfunctional and don’t pack much of a punch in this one. The Lakers should win.

Lakers: -113

Poll : 0 votes