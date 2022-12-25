The Los Angeles Lakers visit the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday (December 25) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are down below:

The Lakers have been very hit-or-miss this season. After a horrible start to the season, they went on an extended run of good results, but have once again lost steam following the injury to Anthony Davis.

They have lost all of their last three games. They come into this game on the back of a bitterly disappointing 130-134 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Ever since Anthony Davis’ injury, they have only won one of their four games played.

LeBron James has come into world-class form once again this season. The 37-year-old veteran continues to showcase why he is possibly the greatest of all time. He has registered 30+ points in six successive games now. He is averaging 27-8-7 for the season as he is once again given the sole responsibility of carrying this side.

The Mavs are in good form, winning both of their last two games. They are currently 17-16 for the season as they sit in 8th place in the Western Conference standings. Luka Doncic continues to outdo himself every single matchday as he arrives at the contest after a phenomenal 50-8-10 performance against the Houston Rockets. It was his season-high tally as his campaign points tally went up to nearly 33 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Los Angeles Lakers Tyrese Maxey Foot Out

Lakers stalwart Anthony Davis is the only major injury concern for either side, as he misses out with a foot injury.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 (-107) Over 217 (-108) -140 Dallas Mavericks +2.5 (-110) Under 217 (-108) +115

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers: PG Dennis Schroder SG Patrick Beverley SF Lonnie Walker PF LeBron James (GTD) C Thomas Bryant

Dallas Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic SG Spencer Dinwiddie SF Tim Hardaway PF Reggie Bullock C Christian Wood

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction

After failing to beat the Hornets in their last game, the Lakers do not look competent at all coming into this game. Doncic is performing at an elite level and the Lakers have not shown any signs of defensive solidity to stop the Slovenian. The Mavs are on a good run of form and should be able to win this game convincingly.

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-107)

Poll : 0 votes