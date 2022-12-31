Louisiana Tech vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday (December 31) at the Dale F. Halton Arena in NCAAB action.

The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +5.5 (-110) Over 133.5 (-107) +210 Charlotte 49ers -5.5 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110) -255

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers Match Details.

Fixture: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Charlotte 49ers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bulldogs vs 49ers key stats

The 49ers have been in superb form, winning six of their last seven games. They come into this game on the back of a 82-67 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

They have improved to a 10-3 record and the third place in the Conference USA standings. Brice Williams starred off the bench with 31 points in the last game.

He also leads the side in scoring overall this season with nearly 11 points per game alongside Aly Khalifa who leads the side in rebounds per game with 7 per game.

The Bulldogs come into this game on the back of a two-game win streak, the latest of which came against the UTSA Roadrunners 91-69. Isaiah Crawford starred in that game, leading all scorers with 20 points. With that win they went up to an 8-5 record and the seventh spot in the Conference USA standings.

Cobe Williams leads the scoring for the Bulldogs this season with nearly 18 points per game. He also had 16 points in the last game.

Bulldogs vs 49ers Final Prediction

The 49ers are the firm favorites in this game. They come into this game in far superior form and a far better side. Their squad strength is major positive and should be able to beat the Bulldogs easily. The 49ers are still unbeaten at home after six games and should be confident in extending it to seven.

The Bulldogs have been terrible on the road, losing four of their six away games. Expect the 49ers to win!

49ers: -5.5 (-110)

