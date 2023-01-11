Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 11 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The woeful Louisville Cardinals travel to Littlejohn Coliseum to face the 1st Place Clemson Tigers. Talk about two teams that have had polar opposite seasons. The Cardinals are one of the worst programs in college basketball, sitting at 2-14. The Cardinals have been a perennial powerhouse over the years and now look like a shell of their former selves. Clemson, on the other hand, has gone in the opposite direction. Clemson has always been a football school, and their basketball program has always been a mere fascination. This year feels different for the Tigers as they have developed chemistry on and off the court and are in contention for the ACC title. Let's turn our attention to Wednesday night's game. Who will be victorious--the struggling Cardinals or the Tigers riding high?

Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Louisville +16.5 (-110) O 137 (-110) +1000 Clemson -16.5 (-110) U 137 (-110) -2100

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson has had a better season than anyone would have imagined. Tyson averages a double-double, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, and blocked shots.

Guard Chase Hunter has the pulse of the Clemson offense. Hunter averages 15 points per game and leads the team in assists.

Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter are eerily similar and efficient players in FG%, FT%, and 3-point shooting.

Speaking of efficiency, Tigers big man PJ Hall averages 12 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

Cardinals guard El Ellis continues to shine. Ellis leads the Cardinals in scoring, assists, and steals.

Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield does all the dirty work for the Cardinals. Huntley-Hatfield averages eight points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Guard Mike James is noteworthy as he contributes nine points per night while shooting 48% from the floor and 41% from deep. It would help the Cardinals' offense if James was selfish and shot the basketball more often.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina

Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers: Prediction

The Cardinals are not in the same class as the Clemson Tigers. For long-time college basketball fans, that statement comes as a bit of a shock, but that's the new world we live in. The Clemson Tigers are putting it all together on both ends of the floor. The home crowd will be going nuts as they do. Clemson takes control and pulls away with relative ease. Take the Tigers and give the points.

Final Prediction: Clemson -16.5 (-110), Under 137

Poll : 0 votes