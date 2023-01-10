2023 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Interior Defensive Lineman

The College Football season is officially behind us. Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs for winning back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs possessed one of the most dominating defenses in recent memory, and one of the key contributors to their defense was DT Jalen Carter.

As we turn our attention away from the college football gridiron and focus on the 2023 NFL Draft, Jalen Carter leads the list of interior defensive linemen.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN:

1) Jalen Carter, 6'3, 310, Junior- Georgia Bulldogs:

Jalen Carter is head and shoulders above the rest of the 2023 NFL Draft class, relating to disruption up the middle of the defensive line. Not many athletes possess the size and speed combination that Carter does.

Jalen Carter is a penetrator who causes havoc in the opposition's backfield. College offensive linemen could not block him one-on-one, and I highly doubt that NFL interior offensive linemen will find much more success. Carter does need to get stronger in his lower body to hold up in the run-blocking department. He has skinny legs, so an NFL training and conditioning program will help. In summary, Jalen Carter is a unicorn prospect and is highly likely to be selected in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2) Bryan Bresee, 6'5, 300, Sophomore- Clemson Tigers:

Bryan Bresee will be a fascinating case study for the NFL front offices to evaluate. There is no questioning the jaw-dropping talent of the former #1 prep player in America. Bresee had an up-and-down Clemson career. The Tigers' DT missed the entire 2021 season with an ACL tear. Bresee has all the tools evaluators are looking for and will likely go into the top half of the 2023 NFL Draft.

3) Siaki Ika, 6'4, 360, Junior- Baylor Bears:

If you are looking for a prototypical nose tackle in this draft, Siaki Ika is a mountain of a man at 6'4, 360 lbs. Ika won't move off his spot and will limit the opposition's running game.

4) Gervon Dexter Sr., 6'5, 320, Sophomore: Florida Gators:

Gervon Dexter Sr. will do well for himself in the NFL draft cycle. Dexter has the prototypical size, speed, and length the NFL teams desire of their interior defensive lineman. Dexter was inconsistent from game to game and snap to snap, so he must show that he can put it all together at the next level.

5) Tuli Tuipulotu, 6'4, 290, Junior: USC Trojans:

Tuli Tuipulotu is an ascending prospect as we enter the Draft season. Tuipulotu has NFL pedigree with his brother in the league. The strength is there, and Tuli can hold up at the next level. The question is--does he have enough twitch and athleticism to become a difference-maker? Agility drills during the Pro Day and Scouting Combine will be critical for players like Tuli Tuipulotu.

6) Mazi Smith, 6'3, 325, Senior: Michigan Wolverines:

7) Calijah Kancey, 6'0, 280, Junior: Pittsburgh Panthers:

8) Keeanu Benton, 6'4, 315, Senior: Wisconsin Badgers:

9) Keondre Coburn, 6'2, 344, Senior: Texas Longhorns:

10) Moro Ojomo, 6'3, 285, Senior: Texas Longhorns:

