Has Stetson Bennett declared for the 2023 NFL Draft? Bulldogs star's playing future explained

Following a stellar performance in the National Championship game, Stetson Bennett's next stop very well could be the NFL. Now a two-time national champion, Bennett will have eyes on him throughout the draft process.

The University of Georgia star is already 25, older than more than a few NFL quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

Since Bennett is older than the majority of his collegiate counterparts. He was able to stay at Georgia thanks to the new rules in place for COVID. Athletes were granted one extra year of eligibility, something Bennett no longer has.

That means the next stop for the star quarterback is the NFL draft. Despite winning two national championships, he's not seen as a top prospect.

A winning pedigree is something he certainly has. Winning two national championships speaks to NFL teams, though his overall talent has been called into question.

In fact, many draft analysts aren't sure he should get drafted at all. If he does, it will likely be at the back end of the draft and it will be as a backup.

Quarterback-needy teams, of which there are quite a few in the NFL, won't be itching to draft him right away.

Some team will take a late-round flyer on him despite what many analysts say. He put up stunning totals in Georgia's win over TCU and had a pretty good career overall.

Bennett finished 18/25 for 304 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Georgia's record-setting 65-7 rout.

Which teams should take a flyer on Georgia star Stetson Bennett?

Stetson Bennett is a big-name college quarterback and he's a national champion twice over. That alone is enough to generate a modicum of interest from NFL teams.

He isn't a top prospect, but there are teams that could use him, whether as a backup or as a longterm project.

Stetson Bennett after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Carolina Panthers have long struggled to find a quarterback. Despite taking Matt Corrall last season, they could spend a very late draft pick on Bennett and take a chance.

The New York Jets are probably moving on from Zach Wilson, so perhaps Bennett could be the new backup to Mike White or someone else.

