Why is Stetson Bennett still playing college football? List of NFL starting QBs younger than Georgia star

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back College National Football Championships thanks to quarterback Stetson Bennett. But the Georgia star is a little older than most players in college football.

The 25-year-old has been around for what feels like forever. Most players, being 25, have had at least a few years in the NFL, but not Bennett. Instead, he has played all four years in college.

But how can a 25-year-old still play in college?

Per bolavip.com, all college players get four years of college football to complete over five years. But due to COVID, the NCAA granted another year, of which Bennett has taken full advantage.

He red-shirted (opted out) the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, which added an extra year to his eligibility, making it six years.

Only a handful of players have benefitted from getting an extra year in college football, but none have done it like Bennett, who ended his college career with back-to-back College Football Championships with a win over TCU.

Stetson Bennett is older than a handful of NFL QBs

Being 25 years old, the Georgia quarterback is "old" in college football terms. Given that college players get out and into the NFL system as early as they can, it does seem odd that Stetson wanted to play so long at the college level.

But that is what he has done. What makes it interesting is that Stetson Bennett is older than a handful of NFL quarterbacks.

The likes of Jalen Hurts (24), Tua Tagovailoa (24), Justin Herbert (24), Trevor Lawrence (23) and Brock Purdy (23) are all younger than Stetson Bennett, and all five of them are currently in the NFL playoffs.

All are under 25 and making waves in the NFL, yet Bennett isn't even in the league yet.

Given that many like to get into the NFL as soon as they can, the need for the Georgia star to get drafted likely meant he required that extra year. It now looks like it was a great decision, as Stetson will likely be on an NFL roster next year.

With back-to-back College National Championships, the Georgia quarterback has inked his name in the history books forever.

