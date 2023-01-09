Patrick Mahomes reveals his pick between Georgia and TCU for the National title

Patrick Mahomes is excited about his own conference. Without Monday Night Football following the conclusion of the NFL regular season, football fans will be treated to the national championship in the College Football Playoff on Monday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs going head-to-head.

Mahomes, who played for Texas Tech during his college career, wants to see the Big 12 team win the playoffs for the first time. However, he's not sure whether he should support their state rivals or not.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes I want to root for the Big12 but am i allowed to root for TCU? 🤣🤣🤣 I want to root for the Big12 but am i allowed to root for TCU? 🤣🤣🤣

As the Kansas City Chiefs earn a first-round bye for the AFC playoffs as the top seed, there'll be plenty of time for their quarterback to sit down and support the conference. It's a huge task, though, as Georgia currently hold the national championship and are favored by more than 10 points to repeat.

However, TCU was also the underdog against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals and they pulled the upset. If they do it one more time, they'll crown an unlikely run with their first national championship since 1938.

Where did Patrick Mahomes go to college?

Before taking the NFL by storm as the most talented quarterback in the league, he played three years of his collegiate career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. His coach there was former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The weird thing is, even though Mahomes was a first-round pick and was coached by one of the brightest offensive minds in football, he was never a superstar for the Red Raiders. He threw 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over 32 games, but Texas Tech finished with a 7-6 and a 5-7 record in the two seasons he was the starter.

Mahomes also had a 1-2 record against TCU in the three games he played against them. He started the final two, splitting the record.

Nobody wants to see a rival win a title, but to say that TCU's championship would be massive for the entire Big 12 is an understatement. In eight playoff editions, an SEC team won five times (Alabama 3x, LSU, Georgia), an ACC team won it twice (Clemson 2x), and a Big Ten team won once (Ohio State).

Breaking the curse for the conference would be massive for all teams, even if they have to swallow a tough pill with TCU celebrating it

