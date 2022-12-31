Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball

The Louisville Cardinals are off to a disastrous 2-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the NC State Wolfpack (76-64) in their last outing.

Sydney Curry scored the maximum points (16), along with El Ellis (15), and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12) but still lost the game by a fair margin. The Cardinals will now take on the No.19 Kentucky Wildcats, who are on an 8-4 start to the season, and twelfth in the Southeastern Conference. They suffered a defeat against the Missouri Tigers (89-75) in their previous outing.

Oscar Tshiebwe produced a 23-points performance while playing all 40 minutes. Cason Wallace also contributed 19 points in the defeat. They will now host this game at the Rupp Arena on Saturday (December 31).

Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Louisville Cardinals +23.5 (-110) O 137.5 (-110) Kentucky Wildcats -23.5 (-110) U 137.5 (-110)

The Cardinals have started the season on a poor note with only two wins but eleven losses. Their wins came against teams like the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (94-83) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (61-55). Their away record stands at 0-2 as they face a tough away game tonight.

The team is averaging a horrible 61.4 points per game while conceding 73.5 points. They need to work on their offensive rebounding a lot more than their defensive rebounding.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a much better position compared to the Cardinals with eight wins and four losses. The team is on the higher side in the nation in scoring, averaging 78.4 points per game, while conceding just 66.4 points per game. Their offensive rebounding is among the top teams in the country, while defensive rebounding is average.

Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals @ Kentucky Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Lexington, Kentucky

Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats: Prediction

The Wildcats are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games and 0-5 against the spread in their last five home games.

Kentucky has a big 7-3 record against the Cardinals in their last ten meetings. Based on current statistics and form, the Wildcats are definitely the better team. They are also hosting the game, which makes them the favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Louisville +23.5 (-110)

