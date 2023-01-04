Loyola Chicago vs Davidson Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 4 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The John M. Belk Arena will host an Atlantic 10 Conference NCAAB matchup between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday (January 4) evening.

The Ramblers are a decent 6-7 (0-1) this season and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 97-87 home loss against the George Washington Colonials last Saturday. The Wildcats are 8-6 (1-1) so far this season and are coming off a 69-55 home loss against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Davidson Wildcats Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Loyola-Chicago Ramblers +160 +4 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) Davidson Wildcats -190 -4 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Davidson Wildcats Match Details

Fixture: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Davidson Wildcats

Time and date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, NC

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Davidson Wildcats Key Stats

The Ramblers are a decent offensive team, averaging 69.1 points per game. They distributed the basketball decently well, as they are averaging 13.8 assists over the course of the season.

Junior forward Philip Alston has led the team, averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals in just 24.2 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been doing a decent job as they're allowing 69.8 points per game. The Ramblers have been decent, forcing 2.8 blocks and six steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Wildcats are a good offensive team as they are scoring 71.6 points per outing and shooting 44.1% from the field. Senior guard Foster Loyer has been doing well, averaging 17 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game in 35.8 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing a good job throughout the year as they have given up 69.8 points per game as well. They need to do better as they're forcing 1.6 blocks and 5.5 steals per game up to this point.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Davidson Wildcats Best Picks and Prediction

There is a bit of a difference between these teams when we look at KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin as the Ramblers are 164th in the sport with a +0.35 rating while the Wildcats are 137th in college basketball with a +2.34 rating thus far.

There is also a huge difference in their assist-to-turnover ratio throughout the course of the season as Loyola Chicago are 281st in the sport with a 0.836 ratio while Davidson is 62nd in college hoops with a 1.197 ratio up to this point. All in all, go with the Davidson Wildcats to win by more than a handful of points in their own building.

Pick: Davidson Wildcats -4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes