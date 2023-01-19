Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 19 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Loyola Marymount Lions travel to Spokane, Washington, to face the heavily-favored Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gonzaga are the Big Bad Wolf of the WCC and at the top of the conference standings once again. They are white-hot entering this one, on an eleven-game winning streak.

They have higher expectations than a WCC crown. Gonzaga are looking towards a national championship.

Loyola Marymount have had an up-and-down campaign and will be overmatched in this one. Who will be victorious - the underdog Lions of Loyola Marymount or the heavily-favored Bulldogs of Gonzaga?

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Loyola Marymount +15 (-110) O 157.5 (-110) Gonzaga -15 (-110) U 157.5 (-110)

For Loyola Marymount, it begins with guard Cam Shelton. Shelton is the on-court leader of the Lions, leading them in scoring, assists, and steals.

Lions forward Keli Leaupepe is a consistent performer in many categories. Leaupepe averages 14 points per game and leads the team in rebounding, shooting 49% from the floor, 46% from the three-point line, and 74% from the free-throw line.

Don't overlook Lions guard Jalin Anderson. Anderson averages ten points and three assists per night while shooting 41% from the floor.

For Gonzaga, it begins with National Player of the Year candidate, forward Drew Timme. Timme leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots while shooting an astronomical 61% from the floor.

Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther complements Timme's game well. Strawther averages 14 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 75% from the free-throw line.

Nolan Hickman keeps the Gonzaga offense running smoothly. Hickman averages nine points per night and leads the Zags in assists. Hickman is an efficient scorer, shooting 45% from the field, 37% from three-point distance, and 87% from the stripe.

Forward Anton Watson contributes offensively and defensively. Watson scores ten points per night and leads the team in steals while shooting 60% from the floor.

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: Prediction

Gonzaga remain one of the powerhouse programs in college basketball. Head Coach Mark Few has built something special in Spokane. Drew Timme is a force to be reckoned with, and no one on the Loyola roster can match up with Timme. Gonzaga easily wins this one going away. Take the Zags and give the points.

Final Prediction: Gonzaga -15 (-110), Under 157.5

