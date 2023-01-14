LSU vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The LSU Tigers are off to a 12-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eleventh in the Southeastern Conference, but are on a three-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Florida Gators (67-56) in their previous outing where apart from KJ Williams, who scored 23 points, no other player could contribute to help the team win.

They will now take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are 14-2 at the start of the season, first in the same conference, and are on a brilliant five-game winning streak. The Arkansas Razorbacks were their victims in their last outing, defeating them 84-69. Mark Sears tore the Razorbacks' defense with a 26-point performance.

They will now host this game at the Coleman Coliseum on Saturday (January 14) where they will try and get their sixth consecutive and 15th win overall.

LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under LSU Tigers +850 +15 (-110) O 147 (-110) Alabama Crimson Tide -1400 -15 (-110) U 147 (-110)

The Tigers have somewhat slipped in the recent past with a series of losses. They now have twelve wins and four losses. Their away record is 0-2, which they would like to improve on. The team are just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.9 points per game, which ranks 205th in the nation along with 31.1 offensive rebounds. They are conceding 64.6 points per game, which ranks 67th in the nation.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are on top of the conference with five consecutive wins to their name. Their home record is perfect at 8-0, which they would like to make 9-0 today. The team are one of the best in offense, averaging 83.0 points per game, and rank 14th in the country while conceding 69.7 points, which ranks 205th.

LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Prediction

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games and 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win. They are 4-0 against a team that has a winning percentage of more than .600.

Alabama have a narrow 6-4 advantage over LSU in their last ten meetings. But the current form gives the home team the upper hand to dominate today.

Final Prediction: Alabama -15 (-110)

