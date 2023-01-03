LSU vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | SEC | College Basketball

On Tuesday night, an SEC matchup between the LSU Tigers (12-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (9-4) will take place.

In their previous game, the Tigers defeated Arkansas on the road. Louisville was hammered by the Wildcats on Saturday. In two meetings from the previous year, each team won at home.

LSU vs Kentucky Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under LSU Tigers +400 +10 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) Kentucky Wildcats -550 -10 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110)

LSU vs Kentucky Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

LSU vs Kentucky Key Stats

The Tigers are aiming for their ninth straight triumph. They suffered a loss to Kansas State in November, but thanks to their outstanding defense, they haven't lost since. With only three games against opponents from a power conference, including a victory over Wake Forest, the schedule has been straightforward. On Wednesday, they defeated Arkansas at home 60–57 as four-point underdogs to open SEC play. In one of their last three matches, the Tigers have covered.

The Tigers were predicted to finish in eighth place in the SEC preseason poll and are now ranked 74th nationally in efficiency ratings. All season long, they haven't played a true road game. They are scoring an average of 72 points per 100 possessions, ranking them 183rd.

The Wildcats have won once again. After suffering a shocking away loss to Missouri in their SEC debut last week, they bounced back with a dominating home victory against a struggling Louisville team on Saturday, a game in which UK had a 23-point advantage. The Wildcats have suffered defeats against UCLA, Gonzaga, and Michigan State. Their biggest win this month came against Michigan. In seven straight games, the Wildcats failed to beat the spread.

The loss to Missouri earlier in the week caused the Wildcats to fall out of the AP Top 25 this week, and they are currently rated as the 14th-best DI team overall. The Wildcats are thought to be the favorites in the SEC

LSU vs Kentucky Betting Prediction

When it comes to scoring, the Tigers and Wildcats aren't comparable. The Wildcats average 113.2 points per 100 possessions, while the Tigers average 105.6, ranking 103rd in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Tigers place a greater emphasis on defense, and once again, the Wildcats' adjusted efficiency stats are higher. The Wildcats are the better rebounding team. The Wildcats have won by double digits in all but one of their victories.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -10 (-110)

